New Financial Services market report from Euromonitor International: "Financial Cards and Payments in Vietnam"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- All types of financial cards continue to grow strongly in terms of transaction value and number of cards in circulation. An increase in the numbers of ATMs and POS terminals, together with successful cobranding strategies, boosted financial cards in Vietnam. However, the growth rate is slowing as a consequence of the prolonged economic crisis, high inflation rate and increase in bank card fees.
Euromonitor International's Financial Cards and Payments in Vietnam report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
Product coverage: Financial Cards in Circulation, Transactions.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Financial Cards and Payments market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Financial Services research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Financial Cards and Payments in Indonesia
- Financial Cards and Payments in the Netherlands
- Financial Cards and Payments in France
- Financial Cards and Payments in Sweden
- Financial Cards and Payments in Hong Kong, China
- Financial Cards and Payments in Norway
- Financial Cards and Payments in the Philippines
- Financial Cards and Payments in Malaysia
- Financial Cards and Payments in Austria
- Financial Cards and Payments in Chile