Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Finland Telecommunications Report Q2 2014", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- While many aspects of the Finnish telecoms market appear to have reached saturation, BMI still identifies a number of opportunities for operators in the market. Wireline, in particular, has seen growth slow right down, with 2013 growth of around 3% in broadband subscriptions. Fixed line telephones continue to rapidly decline, with little hope for a rebound or even a slow down expected in the near term. Growth in the mobile market dipped below 2% in 2013 compared to 2012, reaching penetration of 181.9%, one of the highest in the region. We therefore see content, data and the provision of these services through next-generation technologies as key to the market's development. Fibre optics in the wireline sector are growing slowly but steadily and can be used for the provision of IPTV and other over-the-top content, which we see becoming an important driver. For mobile operators, the auction of 800MHz spectrum will undoubtedly help in delivering 4G services across a wider coverage and continued generation of income from mobile data. Backed by high spending ability of Finnish consumers, we continue to remain bullish on these opportunities in the Finnish telecoms market.
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