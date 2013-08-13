New Market Research Report: Food Emulsifiers Market - Global Trends & Forecast to 2018

Recently published research from Markets and Markets, "Food Emulsifiers Market - Global Trends & Forecast To 2018", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- Food Emulsifiers Market By Types ( Mono, Di-Glycerides & Derivatives, Lecithin, Sorbitan Esters, Stearoyl Lactylates & Others), Applications (Bakery & Confectionery, Convenience Foods, Dairy Products, Meat Products & Others) & Geography - Global Trends & Forecast To 2018
The global food emulsifiers market is a promising segment within the food ingredients market. Food emulsifiers market is considered to be fastest growing segment of food additives market due to the growing trend towards reducing fat content in food products. Though, the emulsifier market is largely driven by and di-glycerides and derivatives, lecithin, stearoyl lactylates, and other emulsifiers such as polyglycerol esters (PGE), polyglycerol polyricinoleate (PGPR), and many other synthetic as well as natural emulsifiers are expected to gain momentum in the near future. Bakery items have been dominant in case of application sector scope. However, researches in various fields have opened up new avenues for the application of these substitutes. Confections, meat processing, dairy, and other convenience food products and beverages are growing lately.
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This report estimates the market size of the global food emulsifiers market in terms of revenue and volume. The global food emulsifiers market is expected to reach 933.4 KT by 2018, due to increasing demand for emulsifiers. Mono and di-glyceride & derivatives dominate the market share in terms of the value as well as in volume. In terms of geography, the report is segmented into Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of the World (ROW). Food emulsifiers are broadly divided on the basis of application as bakery & confectionery products, dairy, convenience foods, and meat products. With the huge market potential and the growing preference, the market is likely to witness considerable growth in the years to come. Market drivers, restraints and opportunities are discussed in detail. Market share by major players and countries are also discussed in this report. We have also profiled leading players of this industry including Cargill, Inc. (U.S.), Riken Vitamin (Japan), and Palsgaard (Denmark).
Food Emulsifiers: Market Volume, By Types, 2011 - 2018 (KT)
Food Emulsifiers Market
Source: MarketsandMarkets Analysis
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