New Market Research Report: Food Intolerance in Portugal

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Food Intolerance in Portugal", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- Portuguese consumers are increasingly well informed about different food allergies and the kinds of packaged food products that can prevent or alleviate their symptoms. Indeed, for many consumers food intolerance products are now a necessity, as the incidence of conditions such as coeliac disease, diabetes and lactose intolerance in Portugal rose steadily over the review period. This ensured that food intolerance proved much more resistant to the economic downturn than other areas of health and...
Euromonitor International's Food Intolerance in Portugal report tracks the developments of health-associated product types and the healthy-option positioning of competing brands across different food sectors. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to compare health and wellness categories with each other or in the context of the total market for a sector. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, legislative context or lifestyle influences. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Diabetic Food, Gluten-free Food, Lactose-free Food, Other HW Special Baby Milk Formula.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Food Intolerance market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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