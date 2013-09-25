New Market Research Report: Footwear in Hong Kong, China

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- In 2012, footwear recorded current value growth of 8%, reaching sales of HK$23 billion. This represented a slowdown compared to the 20% rise recorded in 2011. The slowdown in growth rate occurred because the Government did not exercise a further policy to boost consumer expenditure in Hong Kong in 2012 after Scheme HK$6,000, in which Hong Kong citizens were given HK$6,000 to spend, ended in 2011. Local consumers spent less on footwear, but mainland consumers remained willing to spend on high...
Euromonitor International's Footwear in Hong Kong, China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Children's Footwear, Men's Footwear, Women's Footwear.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Footwear market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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