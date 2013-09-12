New Market Research Report: Footwear in the Philippines

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2013 -- Affordable footwear is preferred by consumers leading to a decline in value growth in 2012 compared to 2011. Volume growth for 2012, meanwhile, was at 4% which was marginally higher than in 2011. Affordable footwear such as Payless is preferred as it gives consumers the ability to purchase several pieces which they can pair with varying outfits. Lower-priced footwear allows consumers to own several pairs that would cost the same as buying one expensive pair, leading to better volume growth.
Euromonitor International's Footwear in Philippines report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Children's Footwear, Men's Footwear, Women's Footwear.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Footwear market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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