New Market Research Report: Forest Products - BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) Industry Guide

New Materials research report from MarketLine is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2013 -- The BRIC Forest Products industry guide provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value and volume , and forecast to 2017). The guide also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Features and benefits
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the BRIC forest products market.
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the BRIC forest products market.
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key forest products market players' BRIC operations and financial performance.
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the market with five year forecasts by both value and volume.
- Compares data from Brazil, Russia, India, and China, alongside individual chapters on each country.
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Highlights
Brazil, Russian Federation, India and China (BRIC) are the emerging and fast growing countries within the forest products industry and had a total market value of $702,651.5 million in 2012. India was the fastest growing country with a CAGR of 58.2% over the 2008-12 period.
Within the forest products industry, India is the leading country among the BRIC nations with market revenues of $430,321.7 million in 2012. This was followed by China, Russia and Brazil with a value of $187,193.4, $49,862.5, and $35,273.9 million, respectively.
India is expected to lead the forest products industry in the BRIC nations with a value of $938,975.4 million in 2017, followed by China, Russia, Brazil with expected values of $257,591.0, $92,406.1 and $43,674.2 million, respectively.
Your key questions answered
- What was the size of the BRIC forest products market by value in 2012?
- What will be the size of the BRIC forest products market in 2017?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the BRIC forest products market?
- How has the market performed over the last five years?
- What are the main segments that make up the BRIC forest products market?
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