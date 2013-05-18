New Market Research Report: France Metals Report Q2 2013

Fast Market Research recommends "France Metals Report Q2 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/18/2013 -- France's metals sector is set for very modest growth and, in some cases, declines as the major producer hold back on investment. Steel will continue to dominate the country's metals industry; however, we do not expect any significant new investment over the coming years. ArcelorMittal and Rio Tinto, the two largest producers in the country are facing up to an increasingly hostile and competitive operating environment with cheap steel and aluminium being exported from China. We therefore do not expect France to return to pre-2008 rates of production over the foreseeable future.
The relatively strong performance the French steel industry enjoyed in H112 had dissipated in the second half of the year as it struggled with an increasingly sluggish domestic manufacturing sector and an equally listless European scenario. Uncertainty surrounds the future of ArcelorMittal's Florange steel mill, which has turned into an increasingly fraught political dispute. By December 2012, a deal by the government to save the plant from closure with a five-year investment programme appeared to have failed due to technical difficulties, but it seemed unlikely that the government would carry through with its threat to nationalise the facility.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Materials research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Romania Metals Report Q2 2013
- Turkey Metals Report Q2 2013
- Netherlands Metals Report Q2 2013
- Japan Metals Report Q2 2013
- Egypt Metals Report Q2 2013
- China Metals Report Q2 2013
- Austria Metals Report Q2 2013
- South Africa Metals Report Q2 2013
- South Korea Metals Report Q2 2013
- Australia Metals Report Q2 2013