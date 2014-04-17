New Medical Devices market report from GlobalData: "France MRI Systems Market Outlook to 2020"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- GlobalData's new report, "France MRI Systems Market Outlook to 2020", provides key market data on the France MRI Systems market. The report provides value, in millions of US dollars, and volume (in units) and average price data (in US dollars), within market categories - High Field MRI Systems, Low Field MRI Systems and Mid Field MRI Systems.
The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of these market categories, and global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants, pipeline products, and news and deals related to the MRI Systems market wherever available.
The data in the report is derived from dynamic market forecast models. GlobalData uses capital equipment-based models to estimate and forecast the market size. The objective is to provide information that represents the most up-to-date data of the industry possible.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Capital equipment-based forecasting models are done based on the installed base, replacements and new sales of a specific device/equipment in healthcare facilities such as hospitals, clinics and diagnostic centers. Data for average number of units per facility is used to arrive at the installed base of the capital equipment. Sales for a particular year are arrived at by calculating the replacement units and new units (additional and first-time purchases).
Extensive interviews are conducted with key opinion leaders (KOLs), physicians and industry experts to validate the market size, company share and distribution share data and analysis.
Scope
- Market size for MRI Systems market categories - High Field MRI Systems, Low Field MRI Systems and Mid Field MRI Systems.
- Annualized market revenues (USD million), volume (units) and average selling price ($) data for each of the market categories. Data is provided from 2005 to 2012 and forecast to 2020.
- 2012 company shares and distribution shares data for each of the market categories.
- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the France MRI Systems market.
- Key players covered include Esaote S.p.A, GE Healthcare, Hitachi Medical Corporation, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare and Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Develop business strategies by identifying the key market segments poised for strong growth in the future.
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.
- Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the market.
- Develop investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.
- What are the key distribution channels and what's the most preferred mode of product distribution - Identify, understand and capitalize.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Siemens Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Hitachi Medical Corporation, Esaote S.p.A.
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