New Market Research Report: France Real Estate Report Q1 2013

Fast Market Research recommends "France Real Estate Report Q1 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/07/2013 -- The France Real Estate report examines the commercial office, retail, industrial and construction segments throughout the country in the context of continuing economic struggles.
Covering the entire country, with a data focus on the principal cities of Paris, Nice and Marseille, the report covers rental market performance in terms of rates and yields over the past 18 months and examines how best to maximise returns in the commercial real estate market, while minimising investment risk and exploring the impact of the eurozone crisis on a market already characterised by relative stagnation.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
In general, prevailing economic sentiment in France remains subdued as consumers cut spending in the face of slow growth, high unemployment and austerity measures. A US$25bn package of tax increases and spending cuts for 2012 and 2013 failed to defend France's AAA credit rating. As a result, despite certain bright spots such as high-end retail, we maintain a bearish outlook for France's commercial real estate sector.
Key Points
- After four consecutive years of contraction in the French construction industry between 2008 and 2011, the sector is showing signs of a strong rebound in 2012. Industry figures for H112 indicate that the construction industry value grew a robust 5.7% year-on-year (y-o-y) (in nominal terms) during the first half of 2012 - this is significantly better than our earlier forecast, which anticipated 1.2% y-o-y growth for 2012 as a whole.
- The protracted resolution of the eurozone sovereign debt crisis continues to weigh on domestic economic activity, with leading indicators now pointing towards stagnant growth for the last two quarters of 2012, and no suggestions that a robust recovery in 2013 will be forthcoming. While domestic pressure is mounting on President Francois Hollande to restore economic growth to France, policy-making to date has lacked a clear direction and done little to target growth or tackle any of France's structural imbalances. On its current trajectory, we do not expect the current policy mix to prove conducive to stimulating economic activity. Third party forecasts for growth have now shifted strongly towards our expectations for real GDP growth in 2012 to be weak, with the Bloomberg consensus currently standing at 0.1% for 2012 and 0.5% for 2013, compared with our forecasts of -0.2% and 0.6%, respectively.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Business research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- India Real Estate Report Q1 2013
- Indonesia Real Estate Report Q1 2013
- Taiwan Real Estate Report Q1 2013
- Kuwait Real Estate Report Q1 2013
- Chile Real Estate Report Q1 2013
- Brazil Real Estate Report Q1 2013
- Hungary Real Estate Report Q1 2013
- Saudi Arabia Real Estate Report Q1 2013
- Germany Real Estate Report Q1 2013
- Japan Real Estate Report Q1 2013