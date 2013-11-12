New Market Research Report: Frozen Food in Europe

New Food market report from MarketLine: "Frozen Food in Europe"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- Frozen Food in Europe industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2008-12, and forecast to 2017). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market. Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the Europe frozen food market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.
Highlights
- The frozen food market consists of the retail sale of frozen fish, seafood, meat products, potato products, vegetables, fruit, pizza, ready meals, bakery products and desserts. The market is valued according to the retail selling price (RSP) and includes all applicable taxes. Any currency conversions used in the creation have been calculated using 2012 constant annual average exchange rates.
- The European frozen food market had total revenues of $44,849.7m in 2012, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3% between 2008 and 2012.
- Market consumption volumes increased with a CAGR of 2% between 2008 and 2012, to reach a total of 8,690.6 million kg in 2012.
- The performance of the market is forecast to decelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 2.7% for the five-year period 2012 - 2017, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $51,136.4m by the end of 2017.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Features
Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the frozen food market in Europe
Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the frozen food market in Europe
Leading company profiles reveal details of key frozen food market players' global operations and financial performance
Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the Europe frozen food market with five year forecasts by both value and volume
Macroeconomic indicators provide insight into general trends within the Europe economy
Key Questions Answered
What was the size of the Europe frozen food market by value in 2012?
What will be the size of the Europe frozen food market in 2017?
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the Europe frozen food market?
How has the market performed over the last five years?
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Food Texture Market by Functionalities, Applications & Geography - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2018
- Sodium Reduction Market By Ingredients (Amino Acids, Mineral Salts, Yeast Extracts), Applications (Dairy & Frozen Foods, Bakery & Confectionary, Meat Products, Sauces, Seasonings & Snacks) & Geography - Global Trends & Forecasts To 2018
- Sugar Substitute Market - By Types (HFS, HIS & LIS), Subtypes (Stevia, Sorbitol, Tagatose, Aspartame, Saccharine, Sucralose, Xylitol & Others) & Applications (Healthcare & Personal Care, Beverage & Food) - Global Trends, Forecasts to 2018
- Food Service at the Service Station Channel in Europe
- Food Emulsifiers Market - Global Trends & Forecast To 2018
- Hydrocolloid Market - Global Trend & Forecast To 2018
- Cold Chain Market for Food Industry (With a focus on 3PL Service Providers) By Types, Product Types, Applications & Geography: Global Trends & Forecasts to 2017
- Packaged Food in Spain
- Frozen Processed Food in Israel
- Packaged Food in Brazil