New Market Research Report: Frozen Processed Food in the Czech Republic

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2013 -- Frozen processed food continued to face competition from fresh and chilled products. The health and wellness trend proceeded to develop within the sector, reflected in the relatively good performance of frozen processed fish/seafood products, vegetables and poultry products in 2012. As Czech consumers remained price sensitive under the unstable economic situation, they opted more often for premium private label products and purchased frozen processed food in bulk at promotion actions.
Euromonitor International's Frozen Processed Food in Czech Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Frozen Bakery, Frozen Desserts, Frozen Meat Substitutes, Frozen Noodles, Frozen Pizza, Frozen Processed Fish/Seafood, Frozen Processed Potatoes, Frozen Processed Poultry, Frozen Processed Red Meat, Frozen Processed Vegetables, Frozen Ready Meals, Frozen Soup, Other Frozen Processed Food.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Frozen Processed Food market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
