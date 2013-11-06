New Market Research Report: Fruit & Vegetable Seed Market - Global Trends & Forecast to 2018

Recently published research from Markets and Markets, "Fruit & Vegetable Seed Market - Global Trends & Forecast to 2018", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2013 -- Fruit & Vegetable Seed Market, by Type [Brassica (Cabbage, Cauliflower, and Broccoli), Cucurbit (Cucumber, Melons, and Squash), Leafy (Lettuce and Spinach), Root-Bulb (Onion and Carrot) & Solanaceae (Pepper, Eggplant, and Tomato)] & Geography - Global Trends & Forecast to 2018
The fruit & vegetable seed market is segmented for all major regions and the key countries. In terms of regions, the report is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of the World (ROW). By region, Europe is found as the largest market for fruit and vegetable seed in 2012 and followed by North America and Asia-Pacific. Around $4,562.4 million revenue, in Europe is expected to be generated by 2018.
The global market is also segmented by crops that consists of brassica, cucurbit, leafy root-bulb, and solanaceae crop types. Brassica crops include cabbage, cauliflower, and broccoli; cucurbit crops include melon, watermelon, cucumber, and squash; leafy crops include lettuce, and spinach; root bulb crops take in onion and carrot; solanaceae crop consists of pepper, eggplant, and tomato. Solanaceae crop was dominating in fruit & vegetable seed market across the world. Brazil is the leading market of Latin America; it is forecasted to be the fastest growing market. China and France are the largest markets in Asia-Pacific and Europe, respectively.
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Seed market is mainly driven by per capita decreasing land, high profitability margin, acceptance of precision farming, and protected agriculture, change in farming practices and technology. Monsanto (U.S.), Syngenta (Switzerland), Bayer CropScience (Germany), Limagrain (France), Takii & Co. Ltd (Japan), Sakata Seed Corp (Japan), and Rijk Zwaan (The Netherlands), etc. are the key players of for fruit & vegetable seed market. These companies have adopted various strategies to grow in the future with a global presence. New product launches is the most common strategy followed by these companies that has given new dimensions to this market from 2009 to 2013. Expansions and investments is the second most followed strategy from 2009 to 2013 for the same period.
Seed: Market Revenue, by Geography, 2011 - 2018 ($Million)
Fruit & Vegetable Seed Market
Source: MarketsandMarkets Analysis
Europe is the main market for fruit & vegetable seed. It was $2,199.2 million in 2012 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.8% from 2013 to 2018, to be valued at $4,562.4 million by 2018. Latin America is the fastest growing region with a CAGR of 13.4% during the period under review. North America was the second largest seed market, contributing 27.05% of the market share, in 2012.
Scope of the report
The global market is profoundly analyzed in terms of revenue ($million) based on the following classifications:
On the basis of crop types:
Brassica
Cabbage
Cauliflower
Broccoli
Others
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