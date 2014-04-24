Fast Market Research recommends "Full-Service Restaurants in the Netherlands" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- Full-service restaurants was among the foodservice channels worst affected by the Dutch economy's slide back into recession in 2012. While the decline in total current value sales was marginal, it compared very poorly with growth of 5% in 2011 and a CAGR of almost 1% for the review period as a whole. Total outlet numbers and transactions also declined sharply after having grown in 2011, and in both cases the declines were considerably larger than the negative 5-year CAGRs. This poor performance...
Euromonitor International's Full-Service Restaurants in Netherlands report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Chained Full-Service Restaurants, Full-Service Restaurants by Casual vs Non-Casual, Full-Service Restaurants by Type, Independent Full-Service Restaurants.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Full-Service Restaurants market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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