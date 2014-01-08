New Market Research Report: Gap in the U.S: Local Profile, 2013

Recently published research from Conlumino, "Gap in the U.S: Local Profile, 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2014 -- This is a detailed report covering Gap's store formats, private labels, history, key employees, and key financial and operational metrics in the US.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This is a comprehensive report covering Gap's operations in the US. It offers an insightful analysis of the company and details of its store formats, private labels, history, news, key employees, and key financial and operational metrics. The report also presents revenues and investment strategies of the company's key local competitors.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
The retail industry in the US is highly competitive with a number of big box retailers operating multi-format and multi-channel stores. The country is home to some of the biggest multinational retailers, such as Gap, J. C. Penney, Macy's, and Kohl's. In 2013, the growth pace of the industry is negatively affected by the new income tax rates, rise in prices of gas and food, and government shutdown, which have resulted in reduced spending by customers.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The report provides detailed information on Gap's operations and strategy in the US. Additionally, it presents the latest revenues and investment strategies of the company's key competitors in the country.
Key Features and Benefits
The report provides comprehensive analysis of Gap's operations in the US and is an essential tool to gain a detailed understanding of the company's local operations.
The report presents Gap's strategy, which is essential in understanding the direction of the company in the coming years.
A unique table that presents the information of major retailers in the US. It provides information on the retailers' store banners, country of origin, store count, and the year of inception in the US.
An insightful analysis of Gap in the US, providing details of its store formats, private labels, history, news, key employee biographies, and key financial and operational metrics.
The report provides revenue data of Gap and its key competitors in the US. Additionally, it presents investment strategies of the company's key competitors, and this information is essential to gain an understanding of the market.
Key Market Issues
The world's largest economy has been facing volatile economic growth following the recession in 2009. The US economy grew at a rate of 2.4% in 2010, which further slowed down to 1.8% in 2011 before recovering partly in 2012 to reach a growth rate of 2.2%. Due to these volatile conditions there has been a significant impact on the retail industry in the US.
Key Highlights
Gap plans to focus on strengthening its distribution capability, primarily at key locations in the country.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Retailing research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Kingfisher in Spain: Local Profile, 2013
- Metro in China: Local Profile, 2013
- Metro in Russia: Local Profile, 2013
- Spar in Russia: Local Profile, 2013
- Metro in Germany: Local Profile, 2013
- Kingfisher in Poland: Local Profile, 2013
- Groupe Casino in Colombia: Local Profile, 2013
- SPAR in the Czech Republic: Local Profile, 2013
- Carrefour in India: Local Profile, 2013
- Massmart in South Africa: Local Profile, 2013