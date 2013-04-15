New Market Research Report: Generics in the United States

New Pharmaceuticals research report from MarketLine is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- Generics in the United States industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value and volume 2007-11, and forecast to 2016). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market. Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the United States generics market. Includes market size data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.
Highlights
- For the purposes of this profile, a generic is defined as a copy of an ethical (prescription) drug formerly protected by patents that have now expired. Both unbranded generics and all branded generics are included. However, off-patent drugs that continue to be offered by the original manufacturer under the original name, and which form part of the 'generic-eligible' market, are not included. The market value is evaluated at ex-factory prices. Market volume is quantified here as the percentage of the total ethical pharmaceutical market volume in a country or region which is accounted for by generic drugs. It is therefore a generics penetration rate measure, not an absolute measure of market volume. All currency conversions were calculated at constant average annual 2011 exchange rates.
- The US generics market had total revenues of $73,377.4 million in 2011, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% between 2007 and 2011.
- Market consumption volumes increased with a CAGR of 2.9% between 2007 and 2011, to reach 75.4% of total pharma market volume in 2011.
- The performance of the market is forecast to decelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 4% for the five-year period 2011 - 2016, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $89,439.2 million by the end of 2016.
Features
Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, and leading players in the generics market in the United States
Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the generics market in the United States
Leading company profiles reveal details of key generics market players' global operations and financial performance
Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the United States generics market with five year forecasts by both value and volume
Macroeconomic indicators provide insight into general trends within the United States economy
Key Questions Answered
What was the size of the United States generics market by value in 2011?
What will be the size of the United States generics market in 2016?
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the United States generics market?
