Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- Glencore International, a commodity trading giant, is seeking to merge with mining company Xstrata. The move was announced in February 2012 with the proposal accepted by shareholders in November 2012. The deal is worth $31bn and would create the fourth largest mining company in the world. The company would also possess leading positions in power generation and agricultural products.
Glencore operates in commodity markets, including mining. The company engages in industrial activity and marketing. Xstrata is a mining company which profited from Glencore spinning off its thermal coal assets, and has grown to incorporate many metals The company has focused on organic growth projects, productivity and efficiency.
Glencore has maintained an interest in Xstrata. The deal would create the fourth largest mining company with a dominant position in many commodities and vertical integration. Glencore will utilize Xstrata's cost cutting abilities. Xstrata would also gain access to Glencore's extensive network of traders and local offices.making decisions.
The deal has ramifications beyond the mining industry. Glencore CEO Ivan Glasenberg will now be in charge of Xstrata, with the senior management team likely to depart or be seriously depleted. The deal is still subject to approval from competitive authorities, which could force concessions from the authorities to ensure the deal goes through.
