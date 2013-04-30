New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Global Major Appliances: Industry Overview and Future Hotspots Post Recession"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- The global economic downturn of 2008 and 2009 had a significant impact on sales of major appliances, with consumers reluctant to spend. Sales of major appliances have since returned to growth, thanks to robust demand in emerging regions like Asia Pacific and Latin America. With living standards rising in these regions, the industry is seeing growth in niches such as built-in appliances, innovative technologies and energy efficient models.
Euromonitor International's Global Major Appliances: Industry Overview and Future Hotspots Post Recession global briefing offers a comprehensive guide to the retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. The report also identifies the leading companies/brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the competitive landscape - be it new product developments, technological innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Additionally, trade statistics and producer's shares will answer questions on where appliances are produced and where they are being exported to, how quickly these units are moving, which companies are producing how much, and whether all categories are behaving in the same way. Collectively, this gives a complete view in both marketing and production planning strategies. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Major Appliances, Small Appliances.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Appliances market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
