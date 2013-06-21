New Materials market report from ICD-Research: "Global Mining Survey 2013-2014 - Market Trends, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Global Mining Industry"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2013 -- "Global Mining Survey 2013-2014: Market Trends, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Global Mining Industry" is a new report by ICD Research that analyzes how global mining industry companies' procurement expenditure, business strategies, and practices are set to change in 2013-2014. This report provides data and analysis on category-level spending outlooks, budgets, supplier selection criteria, business challenges, and investment opportunities of leading purchase decision makers in the global mining industry. The report also identifies future growth of buyers and suppliers, MandA, and e-procurement in the global mining industry. This report not only grants access to the opinions and strategies of business decision makers and competitors in the global mining industry, but also examines their actions surrounding business priorities. The report also provides access to information categorized by region, company type, and sizes.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This report is the result of an extensive survey drawn from ICD Research's exclusive panel of leading global mining industry executives. The report provides data and analysis on buyer expenditure, procurement, and developments within the global mining industry. This report includes key topics such as global mining industry buyer expenditure and procurement behaviors and strategies. This report identifies the threats and opportunities within the global mining industry, economic outlook trends, and business confidence within global mining industry executives.Most secondary research reports are based on general industry drivers and do not understand the industry executives' attitude and changing behaviors, creating a gap in presenting the business outlook of the industry. In an effort to bridge this gap, ICD Research created this primary-research based report by gathering the opinions of multiple stake holders in the value-chain of the global mining industry.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Executives from the global mining industry anticipate an increase in levels of consolidation, with 54% of respondents projecting an increase in merger and acquisition (MandA) activities in 2013.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Revenue and margin pressures created by rising cost of raw materials, and resources and fluctuations in the commodity markets, have prompted companies to consolidate positions and look for MandA to stabilize operations.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
Companies Mentioned in this Report: De Beers, ABB, Neyveli Lignite Corporation, Zimplats, Codelco, African Barrick Gold, Mongolyn Alt (MAK), Anglo American, Cliffs Natural Resources, ArcelorMittal, Adrok, Flexco, Dragflow, International Mining and Infrastructure Corporation (IMIC), Posco, China Steel Corporation (CSC), Sumitomo Metal Mining Co, Ltd., Capstone Mining Corp., AngloGold Ashanti, Fujitsu, BT Group, Soil Machine Dynamics (SMD), Thompson Creek Metals Company Inc., LandL Energy, Atlas Copco, Hindustan Zinc., Reliance Power, Tata Power, Vale, Bridon International, PandH Joy Mining Equipment, Freeport-McMoRan Copper and Gold Inc., Plains Exploration and Production Co., McMoRan Exploration Co., Attila Resources Limited, Ridgemont Iron Ore Corp, Stillwater Mining Company, Xstrata Coal, JX Nippon Oil and Energy Corp, Global Pumps, Flowrox, Ma'aden, Ventyx, MSPL Limited, Volvo, Kazakhmys PLC, Namibia Custom Smelters (NCS), Vizag steel, JSW Steel, Essar Steel, Sandvik, BHP Billiton
