Fast Market Research recommends "Global Nuclear Power Deployment - New-build Market, Policy Analysis, International Cooperation, Competitive Landscape and Key Country Analysis to 2025" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2013 -- The growing demand for electricity across the globe and the necessity of developing and using safe, reliable and economical sources of energy are encouraging countries to build new nuclear reactors. Globally, there are more than 430 reactor units that are currently under operation and 62 nuclear reactors were in construction stages of development in 14 different nuclear power countries globally, as of July 2013. More than 435 nuclear reactors are in the financed, permitting and announced phases of development across the globe. Over 45 countries are considering introducing nuclear power generation as part of their energy mix across different regions in the world. The nuclear power programs of these countries will open up numerous opportunities for various players involved in the new-build nuclear market, creating a potential market for the foreseeable future.
Scope
- Analysis of the growth of the global nuclear industry and the plans for building nuclear power reactors in various key regions, including Asia-Pacific, Europe and North America
- Analysis of trends in the global nuclear power sector and opportunities in the nuclear new build market from 2006 to 2012 and forecast for 13 years up to 2025
- In-depth analysis and forecasts including the size of the nuclear new build market and the growth potential of the market up until 2025
- Qualitative analysis of market drivers and restraints
- Qualitative analysis of key regulations impacting the nuclear power industry
- Analysis of key market players in the industry
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get This Report
- Gain up to date information and analysis relating to potential opportunities in the global nuclear new build market
- Identify key regions representing potential growth opportunities for nuclear new build
- Gain information regarding the major players involved in the manufacture and supply of nuclear technology
- Understand potential market opportunities in various geographies and fine tune your business strategy in target locations
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Areva SA, Atomic Energy of Canada Ltd, China National Nuclear Corporation, Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co., Ltd., Hitachi, Ltd, Korea Electric Power Corporation, Mitsubishi Corporation, Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Westinghouse Electric Company, LLC
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