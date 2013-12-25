New Market Research Report: Global Smart Weapons Market - Forecasts & Analysis (2013 - 2018)

Fast Market Research recommends "Global Smart Weapons Market - Forecasts & Analysis (2013 - 2018)" from Markets and Markets, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/25/2013 -- This report presents a complete analysis of the global smart weapons market across the projected period. It provides an analysis of the factors driving the market, the challenges faced by the industry, and the factors restraining the growth of the market. It also discusses the key industry trends, market trends, and technology trends that influence the global market .It provides a complete sizing of the global market over the next five years and talks about the market share by different sub-sectors. It provides insights into regional trends on spending, analyzes the market size by region, and also provides data on spending patterns by sub-sector. It tracks, analyzes, and lays out the market size of the major defense spenders in each region and provides the market share by sub-category, namely, anti-armor weapons, guided munitions, guided projectiles, stand-off missiles, and guided rockets. It talks about the leading competitors in the global market; and apart from a general overview of the companies, it also provides details on their financial position, key products, and markets dealt with
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Key Take-Aways
The change in the nature of warfare has resulted in the demand for smart weapon. The global smart weapons market is valued at $3621 million in 2013 and is expected to register a CAGR of 8.06% to reach $5335.1 million by 2018. The market is highly competitive with a host of industry participants vying for contracts; and the fiscal deficit in most western countries is expected to increase competition. High-growth sectors in the global market include Saudi Arabia with a CAGR of 21.67%, followed by Japan with a CAGR of 14.48%. The Middle East has a CAGR of 15.21% followed by Latin America and Asia. The stand-off weapons segment is expected to have the highest demand in this market. Budget cuts in most western countries are anticipated to have minimal impact on the market. U.S. is expected to procure smart weapons worth $2 billion by 2018. The industry is fragmented and most of the tier-1 players are from U.S. and Europe.
Markets Covered
This global smart weapons market research report categorizes the global market on the basis of type of smart weapons, geography; forecasting revenues, market share, and analyzing trends in each type.
On the basis of smart weapon type:
This market is segmented on the basis of revenue generated across the various types:
Anti-armor weapons
Guided munitions
Guided projectiles
Stand-off missiles
Guided rockets
On the basis of geography
Geography is classified into,
North America
Europe
The Middle East
Africa
Asia
Latin America
On the basis of country
The following countries are covered in this report:
Australia
Brazil
France
Germany
India
Israel
Italy
Japan
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
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