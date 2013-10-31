New Market Research Report: Greece Autos Report Q4 2013

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Greece Autos Report Q4 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- The weather has been favourable for the 2013/14 wheat crop, which has now been harvested, and for spring crops including corn and sugar beet. We are expecting yields to be at or above average levels for corn and sugar beet, and wheat is expected to show strong growth. Dairy, in particular cheese, remains the one sector whose development in the longer term for which we are optimistic. This is because the sector is relatively competitive and has great export potential.
Key Forecasts
- Milk consumption to 2017: down 7.2% to 790,700 tonnes. Cheese production - increasingly for export - rather than domestic demand for milk will soak up output.
- Sugar production growth to 2016/17: 35.9% to 441,000 tonnes. Quotas will remain in force until 2017, but out-of-quota production will continue to show steady growth.
- Cheese production growth to 2016/17: 11.1% to 231,700 tonnes. Exports of feta will lead the way in keeping the dairy sector a going concern.
- 2013 real GDP growth: -4.2% (from -6.4% in 2012; projected to average 0.6% from 2013 to 2017)
- 2013 consumer price inflation: -1.1% (from -2.1% in 2012).
- BMI universe agribusiness market value: 2.08% year-on-year decline to US$3.13bn in 2013, forecast to shrink by 4.7% in 2014 to US$2.99bn.
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