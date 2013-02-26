New Market Research Report: Green Marketing in the European Construction Industry: Survey Brief

Fast Market Research recommends "Green Marketing in the European Construction Industry: Survey Brief" from Timetric, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2013 -- "Green Marketing in the European Construction Industry: Survey Brief" is the result of an extensive survey drawn from Timetric's exclusive panel of leading construction industry companies in Europe. This report aims to examine the green marketing initiatives of the European construction industry, providing an insight into the key drivers that help promote green marketing activities and how companies are promoting their green credentials to their clients, along with the effective channels of promotion being used. The opinions from respondents were segmented into supplier groups, and company turnover.
Scope
The report features the opinions of European construction industry respondents related to the following:
- Drivers of green marketing
- Marketing of green credentials
- Effective channels of promotion
Reasons to Get this Report
- Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by identifying buyer sustainability budgets and areas of investment
- Better promote your business by aligning capabilities and business practices with the changing sustainability needs of customers
- Identify specific green marketing channels your competitors are using to win business
