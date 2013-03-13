New Market Research Report: Grifols, S.A. Market Share Analysis

Fast Market Research recommends "Grifols, S.A. Market Share Analysis" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2013 -- GlobalData's new report, "Grifols, S.A. Market Share Analysis" provides in-depth information on Grifols, S.A.'s market position in the haematology market. The report also provides data and information on the overall competitive landscape within the haematology market. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profile with information on the company's business segments, major products and services, competitors, locations and subsidiaries, financial deals and other key developments.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Global company shares (in Revenues) information for the haematology market.
- Grifols, S.A.'s company shares (in Revenues) information for all the key countries the company has presence in -Japan, China, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, United States and Canada.
- Grifols, S.A.'s company shares (in Revenues) information for the haematology market.
- All the key data-points are for 2011 and cover all the key regions - North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South and Central America and Middle East and Africa.
- Global corporate-level profile with information on the company's business segments, major products and services, competitors, and locations and subsidiaries.
- The company profile is also supplemented with a SWOT Analysis with in-depth information and analysis of the company's value proposition and the business climate it operates in.
- Comprehensive coverage of the latest financial deals involving the company and its subsidiaries.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop sales and marketing strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the markets, Grifols, S.A.'s operates in.
- Plan your competition strategies by identifying the company's shares in the markets and geographic regions it operates in.
- Design your own inorganic growth and business-collaboration strategies by understanding the financial deals your competitors are involved in.
- Advance your understanding of the competitive landscape and the competitors by leveraging on the data and information provided in the report.
- Support your overall business strategies by leveraging on the key data and information provided in the report, which includes but not limited to Grifols, S.A.'s market positions.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Sysmex Corporation, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Siemens Healthcare, Abbott Laboratories, Horiba, Ltd., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Immucor, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Diagnostica Stago, Inc., Mindray Medical International Limited, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Gen-Probe Incorporated, Transasia Bio-Medicals Ltd., Shanghai Kehua Bio-engineering Co., Ltd., Biomedica Diagnostics Inc., ELITech Group, Span Diagnostics Ltd., bioMerieux S.A., J.Mitra & Co. Pvt. Ltd., Atlas Medical, Tulip Diagnostics (P) Ltd, Trivitron Healthcare Pvt Ltd., BioPorto Diagnostics A/S, Diatron MI PLC
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
