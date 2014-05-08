New Food research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- 2012 saw the launch of a vitamin gum by New Zealand entrepreneurs Dan Fanghl and Josh Egan. The gum is enriched with vitamins A, B, C and D, which is released when chewed. The product was made available at checkouts in supermarkets and forecourt retailers. In addition, Extra Professional White continued to perform well in 2013 due to its teeth-whitening properties, while Wrigley's Airwaves remained the only brand for the function of clearing airway passages.
Euromonitor International's Gum in New Zealand report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Bubble Gum, Chewing Gum.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Gum market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
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