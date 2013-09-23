New Market Research Report: Health Care Equipment & Supplies: Global Industry Guide

Fast Market Research recommends "Health Care Equipment & Supplies: Global Industry Guide" from MarketLine, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- Global Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry guide provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2008-12, and forecast to 2017). The guide also contains descriptions of the leading companies including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Features and benefits
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, and leading players in the global fruit & vegetables market
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global fruit & vegetables market
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key health care equipment & supplies market players' global operations and financial performance
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the market with five year forecasts
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Highlights
The global health care equipment & supplies market had total revenues of $350.5bn in 2012, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% between 2008 and 2012.
The disposable equipment & supplies segment was the market's most lucrative in 2012, with total revenues of $140.1bn, equivalent to 40.0% of the market's overall value.
The performance of the market is forecast to accelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 5.6% for the five-year period 2012 - 2017, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $459.4bn by the end of 2017.
Your key questions answered
- What was the size of the global health care equipment & supplies market by value in 2012?
- What will be the size of the global health care equipment & supplies market in 2017?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global health care equipment & supplies market?
- How has the market performed over the last five years?
- Who are the top competitors in the global health care equipment & supplies market?
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