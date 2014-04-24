Fast Market Research recommends "Heating Appliances in South Africa" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- The winter period in South Africa continues to witness declining temperatures and in some areas, snow fall. There exists a strong correlation between declining temperatures and the demand for heating appliances and as a result, the demand for such appliances remains seasonal. Unlike in many European countries, the vast majority of South African homes do not have good insulation, central heating and/or double glazing, as a result, during periods of lower temperatures, South African consumers...
Euromonitor International's Heating Appliances in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Convector Heaters, Electric Blankets, Electric Fires, Fan Heaters, Oil-filled Radiators, Other Heating Appliances, Panel Heaters.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Heating Appliances market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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