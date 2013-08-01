New Market Research Report: Heating Appliances in Spain

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- 2012 showed little improvement in the heating appliances category as a result of the halt in construction and small number of new dwellers. In addition, the moderate temperatures of the first three months of 2012 and increasing energy costs prompted consumers to seek alternative heating systems to electric appliances, such as gas heaters and boilers.
Euromonitor International's Heating Appliances in Spain report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Convector Heaters, Electric Blankets, Electric Fires, Fan Heaters, Oil-filled Radiators, Other Heating Appliances, Panel Heaters.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
