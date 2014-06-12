Fast Market Research recommends "Herbal/Traditional Products in Bolivia" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2014 -- Herbal/traditional products regained sales after being hurt by import barriers imposed in 2011 and strengthened in 2012. Demand for these products is supported by high rates of self-medication in Argentina and consumers' perception of herbal/traditional products' low side effects. In Argentina the self-medication rate among adults is nearly 40% according to local specialists, and consumers continue to prefer natural products for their benefits.
Competitive Landscape
The market for herbal/traditional products is highly concentrated and the top two companies accounted for 67% of retail value sales in 2013. Arcor SAIC was the leading player - one of the most important domestic companies in terms of brand awareness, quality and longstanding presence across categories in Argentina. Arcor and Cadbury Stani Adams, leaders in medicated confectionery, dominated herbal/traditional products in 2013, with the top three leading brands of herbal/traditional cough, cold and allergy (hay fever) remedies (Menthoplus, Halls and Menthoplus C).
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Industry Prospects
Herbal/traditional products is expected to register a CAGR of 2% at constant 2013 prices over the forecast period. Consumers will continue to opt for herbal/traditional products, as they are considered natural and less harmful to health. However, consumers tend to accept herbal products as effective, but in the case of recurring symptoms or ongoing disease, they are more likely to turn to standard OTC products.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Herbal/Traditional Products industry in Argentina with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Herbal/Traditional Products industry in Argentina, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Herbal/Traditional Products in Argentina market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Herbal/Traditional Products in Argentina?
- What are the major brands in Argentina?
- What is the market size of Herbal/Traditional Products in Argentina?
- What are the major brands in Argentina?
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