New Market Research Report: Herbal/Traditional Products in Thailand

Fast Market Research recommends "Herbal/Traditional Products in Thailand" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- In 2012, the growth of herbal/traditional products stood at 15% in current value terms, slightly lower compared to 2011. Thai and Chinese traditional medicine are gaining wide acceptance amongst Thais in rural and urban zones, thanks to the attempt of public and private sector agencies to continuously undertake the research on the efficacy of herbal/traditional products to treat remedies and prevent diseases. Typically, herbal/traditional products are viewed as the products for holistic...
Euromonitor International's Herbal/Traditional Products in Thailand report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Herbal/Traditional Analgesics, Herbal/Traditional Calming and Sleeping Products, Herbal/Traditional Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies, Herbal/Traditional Dermatologicals, Herbal/Traditional Dietary Supplements, Herbal/Traditional Digestive Remedies, Herbal/Traditional Medicinal Teas, Herbal/Traditional Paediatric Dietary Supplements, Herbal/Traditional Smoking Cessation Aids, Herbal/Traditional Tonics and Bottled Nutritive Drinks.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Herbal/Traditional Products market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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