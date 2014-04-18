New Financial Services market report from WealthInsight: "High Net Worth trends in Nigeria to 2014"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- This report provides projections of the volume and wealth of Nigeria HNWIs. This includes demographic trends (2008-2012) and findings of the proprietary Wealth Insight HNWI Database.
Report Highlights
- There were 16,686 HNWIs in Nigeria in 2013. These HNWIs held US$90 billion in wealth, and wealth per capita was US$5.4 million.
- In 2013, Nigerian HNWI numbers rose by 4.9%, following a increase of 4.7% in 2012.
- Growth in HNWI wealth and volumes are expected to improve over the forecast period. The total number of Nigerian HNWIs is forecast to grow by 7.4% to reach 18,481 in 2018. HNWI wealth will grow by 27.4% to reach US$123 billion by 2018.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Report Scope
- Independent market sizing of Nigeria HNWIs across five wealth bands
- HNWI volume and wealth trends from 2008 to 2012
- HNWI volume and wealth forecasts to 2017
- HNWI and UHNWI asset allocations across 13 asset classes
- Number of UHNWIs in each state and all major cities
- Fastest growing cities and states for UHNWIs (2008-2012)
- Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth
Reasons to Get this Report
- The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database is an unparalleled resource and the leading resource of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the database comprises dossiers on over 60,000 HNWIs from around the world.
- The Intelligence Center also includes tracking of wealth and liquidity events as they happen and detailed profiles of major private banks, wealth managers and family offices in each market.
- With the Database as the foundation for our research and analysis, we are able obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI and wealth management universe in each of the countries and regions we cover.
- Report includes comprehensive forecasts to 2017.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Diamond Bank Plc, Ecobank Nigeria Plc, Enterprise Bank, Fidelity Bank Plc, First Bank of Nigeria Plc, First City Monument Bank Plc, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, Key Stone Bank, MainStreet Bank
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Financial Services research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- High Net Worth trends in Switzerland to 2014
- High Net Worth trends in the US to 2013
- High Net Worth trends in Sweden to 2013
- High Net Worth Trends in the United Kingdom 2013
- High Net Worth Trends in Israel 2013
- High Net Worth trends in Italy to 2013
- High Net Worth Trends in Australia 2013
- High Net Worth trends in China to 2013
- High Net Worth trends in Hong Kong to 2013
- High Net Worth Trends in Turkey 2013