New Market Research Report: HNWI Asset Allocation in Colombia 2013: Colombian HNWI Assets Are Relatively Evenly Spreas Between the 6 Main Asset Classes, Real Estate Being the Largest.

New Financial Services market report from WealthInsight: "HNWI Asset Allocation in Colombia 2013: Colombian HNWI assets are relatively evenly spreas between the 6 main asset classes, real estate being the largest."