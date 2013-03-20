New Market Research Report: Home Care in Costa Rica

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Home Care in Costa Rica", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2013 -- Even though strong international manufacturers, such as Unilever de Centroamerica SA, Procter & Gamble Interamericas de Costa Rica, Clorox de Centroamerica SA and Reckitt Benckiser Centroamerica SA are strong competitors within most home care categories, the local companies Irex de Costa Rica SA and Punto Rojo SA have consolidated their competitive positioning within this industry, relying on the strong recognition of traditional laundry care brands, while taking advantage of the manufacturing...
Euromonitor International's Home Care in Costa Rica market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Air Care, Bleach, Dishwashing, Home Insecticides, Laundry Care, Polishes, Surface Care, Toilet Care.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Home Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Laundry Care in Costa Rica
- Air Care in Costa Rica
- Surface Care in Costa Rica
- Home Insecticides in Costa Rica
- Bleach in Costa Rica
- Toilet Care in Costa Rica
- Dishwashing in Costa Rica
- Polishes in Costa Rica
- Hair Care in Costa Rica
- Baby Care in Costa Rica