New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Home Insecticides in Australia"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Sales of home insecticides increased by 4% in current terms in 2013 to reach A$205 million. This represented a recovery from the decline of the previous year. With sales highly dependent on weather changes, home insecticides benefited from changes in weather patterns, such as the warm winter of 2013. In fact, the average temperature in July was 20 degrees Celsius, three degrees higher than usual, which triggered an early outbreak of pests. Furthermore, the insect season was exacerbated in 2013 as a result of floods such as the one experienced in January in Queensland.
Competitive Landscape
With a 51% value share, Reckitt Benckiser (Australia) Pty's Mortein continued to be the leading brand in 2013. For decades, it has been the most-popular insecticide brand in Australia, leading across all categories of home insecticides for the whole review period. In July 2013, the company launched six new products under the Mortein NaturGard brand, including an odourless control bomb, an auto protect indoor adjustable in eucalyptus and odourless versions, an odourless fly and mosquito killer and a citronella candle. The brand was heavily supported during 2013 with marketing and advertising, including a TV campaign aired in February 2013 for the NaturGard line of products and a strong presence in Facebook.
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Industry Prospects
With growing concerns about safety and the environment, home insecticides is expected to see the development of more-natural products with fewer harsh chemicals that are potentially harmful to consumers or the environment. Furthermore, this category will be also strengthened by companies that are committed to lessening their impact on the environment, as their global policies require them to invest in more environmentally-friendly practices and products.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Insecticides industry in Australia with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Insecticides industry in Australia, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Insecticides in Australia market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Insecticides in Australia?
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