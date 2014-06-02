Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Home Insecticides in Bosnia-Herzegovina", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- The performance of home insecticides in 2013 was significantly better than that recorded during the review period, when value sales grew at a current CAGR of 3% and volume sales declined at a CAGR of 1%. An unusually hot spring was the main reason for an early boom in the insect population, which boosted demand for home insecticides during 2013.
Competitive Landscape
SC Johnson Wax, Atlantic Grupa and Krka dd Nova Mesto led home insecticides sales in Bosnia-Herzegovina in 2013, with respective value shares of 56%, 25% and 9%. Advertising and purchasing for the category were seasonal - with the summer being the peak season for insecticides. As at the end of the review period, only SC Johnson Wax managed to penetrate all major grocery chains. Furthermore, SC Johnson Wax has the widest product portfolio, covering all niche areas.
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Industry Prospects
The performance of home insecticides over the forecast period will likely be in line with that recorded during the review period. Home insecticides is not a category that is easily influenced by economic trends. Ecological trends have a far greater effect on demand.
Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Insecticides industry in Bosnia-Herzegovina with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Insecticides industry in Bosnia-Herzegovina, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Insecticides in Bosnia-Herzegovina market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Insecticides in Bosnia-Herzegovina?
- What are the major brands in Bosnia-Herzegovina?
- Which type of insects (eg. ants, mosquitoes, flies, cockroaches etc) are most prevalent in Bosnia-Herzegovina?
- What are the key new product launches in the insecticides market?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Inform your marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions
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