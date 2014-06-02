New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Home Insecticides in Macedonia"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- In 2013, home insecticides in Macedonia achieved 3% current value growth, reaching MKD27 million in 2013. The nature of home insecticides is such that it experiences significant seasonality as the products are primarily purchased and available during the warm spring and summer months.
Competitive Landscape
SC Johnson & Son Inc maintained its dominance of home insecticides in 2013 with a 59% value share which represents a marginal decrease from that in 2012. Its most recognised brand, Raid, also maintained its leading position in 2013 and benefited from its owner's strong promotional and advertising activities. Raid is a well-trusted brand and is well-accepted by Macedonian consumers due to its known properties, quality and effectiveness. Raid accounted for a 57% value share within home insecticides in 2013, which also represented a one percentage point loss of value share.
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Industry Prospects
Over the forecast period, sales of home insecticides in Macedonia will experience positive growth at constant 2013 prices by a CAGR of 2% to reach MKD30 million by 2018. This forecast growth represents a significant improvement compared to the CAGR decline (at constant 2013 prices) experienced over the review period.
Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Insecticides industry in Macedonia with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Insecticides industry in Macedonia, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Insecticides in Macedonia market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Insecticides in Macedonia?
- What are the major brands in Macedonia?
- Which type of insects (eg. ants, mosquitoes, flies, cockroaches etc) are most prevalent in Macedonia?
- What are the key new product launches in the insecticides market?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Inform your marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions
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