New Market Research Report: Homewares in Sweden

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Homewares in Sweden"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2013 -- Current value growth of homewares stagnated in 2012. The worsened economic outlook made Swedes postpone purchases, such as dinnerware. However, those categories that introduced innovative solutions to help in the kitchen and cooking chores were able to increase sales moderately.
Euromonitor International's Homewares in Sweden report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of market demand at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the categories driving growth. It also identifies the leading companies and their brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing demand - from new product developments, consumer lifestyles, route to market and pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how market demand is expected to evolve in the medium-term
Product coverage: Dining, Kitchen.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Homewares market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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