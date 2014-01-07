New Market Research Report: Hot Drinks in Taiwan

Recently published research from MarketLine, "Hot Drinks in Taiwan", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2014 -- Introduction
Hot Drinks in Taiwan industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2008-12, and forecast to 2017). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market. Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the Taiwan hot drinks market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.
Highlights
- The hot drinks market consists of the retail sales of coffee, tea and other hot drinks (including chocolate-based hot drinks, malt-based hot drinks and other).
- The Taiwanese hot drinks market had total revenues of $862.2m in 2012, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.0% between 2008 and 2012.
- Market consumption volumes increased with a CAGR of 3.0% between 2008 and 2012, to reach a total of 50.0 million kg in 2012.
- The performance of the market is forecast to follow the similar pattern with an anticipated CARC of 4.0% for the five-year period 2012 - 2017, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $1.0bn by the end of 2017.
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Features
Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the hot drinks market in Taiwan
Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the hot drinks market in Taiwan
Leading company profiles reveal details of key hot drinks market players' global operations and financial performance
Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the Taiwan hot drinks market with five year forecasts by both value and volume
Macroeconomic indicators provide insight into general trends within the Taiwan economy
Key Questions Answered
What was the size of the Taiwan hot drinks market by value in 2012?
What will be the size of the Taiwan hot drinks market in 2017?
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the Taiwan hot drinks market?
How has the market performed over the last five years?
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