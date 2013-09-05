Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- While food & grocery remains the largest, most homogenous and most valuable retail sector in the UK, there is still scope for increased customer penetration as has been proven this year. Increasing flexibility of new formats and the changing shopping habits of UK grocery consumers have meant that more people are shopping for groceries as they adapt to a new way of spending.



Scope of this Report



- Identify how main players in food & grocery drive loyalty and which stores are favoured by disloyal customers to improve your own shopper penetration

- Understand which strategies are most effective at driving customer loyalty in food & grocery and justify your own business investments

- Data is segmented regionally and by demographic and socio-economic group to enable you to identify which customer groups offer the most opportunities



Report Highlights



The proportion of all UK shoppers who shop for food & grocery has risen in 2013, for the third year running. This elevation in penetration points toward increased levels of top-up shopping. Where previously one member of the family may have been responsible for a weekly or bi-weekly grocery shop, more are now getting involved.



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While Tesco remains dominant at the top of the food & grocery sector with a 54.0% share, every one of the Big Four grocers has lost visitor share in 2013 as smaller rivals are increasingly recognised by consumers as able to provide good choice, quality, value for money and service.



2012 and 2013 have seen sustained aggressive price activity from the grocers, something which has been prevalent since Asda first started Price Guarantee in 2010. However with Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury's & Ocado all matching each other on price, the message has been largely neutralised for shoppers, resulting in a decline in shopping around in 2013.



Reasons to Get this Report



- How has the profile of the consumers shopping at the main food & grocery players changed over the past year and what has caused this?

- What drives consumers to shop for food & grocery at both you and your competitors? What makes them disloyal?

- How many other stores do your shoppers use for food & grocery and what stores are these? Will these be a threat going forward?



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