New Market Research Report: Hungary Consumer Electronics Report Q2 2013

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2013 -- The Hungarian consumer electronics market is in no position to enjoy a recovery in 2013, with overall demand expected to be flat in US dollar terms, although there should be a few growth areas such as tablets, ultrabooks and smartphones. The Hungarian consumer faces yet another tough year, as fiscal austerity, tighter credit conditions, weakening confidence, a still-large overhang of debt and elevated unemployment levels all pose major challenges to households. The weak forint in H113 is another constraint on demand for imported consumer electronics products. However, the consumer electronics market still has considerable latent growth potential. Home computer penetration remains low compared with peer group countries for example - only slightly higher than Romania and Bulgaria - while internet penetration is also relatively low as a percentage of households.
Headline Expenditure Projections
- Computer Hardware Sales: US$1.3bn in 2012 and remains US$1.3bn in 2013, with flat growth in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms upwardly revised due to analyst adjustment and faster growth expected after 2013 and Windows 8 and 4G/LTE mobile service rollouts could provide a boost to sales of tablets, ultrabooks and notebooks.
- AV Sales: US$789mn in 2012 to US$816mn in 2013, +3% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms unchanged but growing penetration of digital TV is driving demand for flat-screen TV sets.
- Handset Sales: US$355mn in 2012 to US$395mn in 2012, +15% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms upwardly revised due to analyst adjustment and operator promotions are driving sales of smartphones.
Risk/Reward Rating: Hungary's score was 45.5 out of 100.0. Hungary took 5th place in our latest RRR table, behind the Czech Republic and Poland, but still ahead of emerging markets Bulgaria, Serbia and Croatia.
Key Trends And Developments
Telecoms operators have reported solid growth in mobile broadband subscriptions and this trend should help to support sales of mobile connectivity devices such as tablets and notebooks, which are bundled with service contracts. The launch of LTE services will provide a further boost, with a number of LTE-enabled models reaching the market in H412. Credit is still tight throughout the economy however, and should the forint depreciate significantly further, consumers would be subject to considerable pressure, which in turn would depress spending.
