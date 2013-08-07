New Market Research Report: Hungary Food & Drink Report Q3 2013

Fast Market Research recommends "Hungary Food & Drink Report Q3 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- Hungary's recession will continue throughout 2013, with BMI forecasting the country's GDP to contract by 0.3%, followed by anaemic growth in 2014. The government's erratic policy decisions and punitive corporate tax rates will continue to deter fixed investment, while private consumption overall will also decline in the course of the year. We expect consumers to remain variable regarding their discretionary spending.
Headline Industry Data (local currency)
- 2013 per capita food consumption: +2.43%; forecast compound annual growth rate to 2017: +4.04%.
- 2013 alcoholic drinks value sales: +4.53%; forecast compound annual growth rate to 2017: +3.92%.
- 2013 soft drinks value sales: +2.09%; forecast compound annual growth rate to 2017: +3.88%.
- 2013 mass grocery retail sales: +4.00%; forecast compound annual growth rate to 2017: +5.05%.
Key Company Trends
Hungarian Bakery Chain Expands Domestically, Targets Austria: MTI-Econews reports from April 2013 revealed that the bakery chain Lipoti Pekseg had opened its largest bakery to date. The new unit brings the total number of the bakery chain's stores in Hungary to 180. The chain, which has annual sales of over HUF6bn, also plans to expand to Austria by the end of the year.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Soft Drink Volumes And Values Suffering: Consumption of carbonated soft drinks in Hungary declined 14% year-on-year (y-o-y) in value terms and 4% y-o-y in volume terms in 2012, reports MTI, citing figures released by the Association of Hungarian Soft Drinks and Mineral Water Producers (MUGYASZ). The decline is largely attributable to the negative economic conditions, although there has been a general move away from sugary soft drinks towards healthier alternatives.
