New Software market report from Strategic Defence Intelligence: "ICT budget and staffing trends in Education - Enterprise ICT investment plans"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2013 -- Product Synopsis
This report presents the findings from a survey of 164 educational institutions regarding their Information and Communication Technology (ICT) budgets and staff allocation. The survey investigates how educational institutions currently allocate their ICT budgets across the core areas of ICT spend, namely hardware, software, IT services, communications and consulting.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
In order to provide a depth of insight into ICT vendors' and service providers' potential customers.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
The education sector has come a long way in terms of ICT adoption, from the selective usage of technology to mainstream adoption. The use of ICT promises to change the way that education is imparted, with institutions gradually moving away from printed textbooks to adopt digital content. Institutions' commitment to switch to online learning platforms requires them to make extensive investments in upgrading their technology infrastructure.
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What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
The need to roll out digital content is driving educational institutions to make sizeable investments in their core ICT categories of hardware, software, and IT services. The growing demand for online, mobile and flexible learning systems are influencing the ICT demand in this sector.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
Kable Global ICT Intelligence has invested significant resources in order to interview CIOs and IT managers about their IT Budgets. Very few IT analyst houses will have interviewed 160+ ICT decision makers in the education sector in H2 2012.
Key Features and Benefits
Understand how ICT budgets are set to change in 2013 in terms of their overall size.
Appreciate how budgets are allocated across the core elements of ICT spend, including hardware, software, services, communications and consulting.
Learn how ICT money is being spent in areas such as the data centre, applications, IT management and the network.
Establish how IT staff are typically allocated within educational institutions.
Gain insight into with whom educational institutions plan to spend their ICT money.
Key Market Issues
Educational institutions (mostly in the higher education segment), are prioritizing their investments in data centres. They are allocating the largest proportion of their total ICT budgets to their data centres in 2013.
As the number of users (students and staff ) accessing network resources is increasing, educational institutions' ICT budget allocation for improving the network infrastructure is expected to remain high in 2013.
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