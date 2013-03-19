Recently published research from Kable Market Intelligence, "ICT budget and staffing trends in Germany - Enterprise ICT investment plans to 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2013 -- This report presents the findings from a survey of 137 German enterprises regarding their Information and Communication Technology (ICT) budgets and staff allocation. The survey investigates how German enterprises currently allocate their ICT budgets across the core areas of enterprise ICT spend, namely hardware, software, IT services, communications and consulting.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
In order to provide a depth of insight into ICT vendors' and service providers' potential customers
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
The current German enterprise IT market spending is expected to be positive yet growth is projected to be slower in 2012-13. German enterprises will try to equip themselves for an economic upturn with reasonable investments in core ICT segments.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Although Kable's survey reveals that the outlook for German IT spending is positive, the growth is still expected to be slower due to the economic slowdown in the Euro zone and the United States. The need to enhance operational efficiencies and sustainability will drive investments in certain key technology areas.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
Kable Global ICT Intelligence has invested significant resources in order to interview CIOs and IT managers about their IT Budgets. Very few IT analyst houses will have interviewed 130+ ICT decision makers in German market in H2 2012.
Key Features and Benefits
Understand how ICT budgets are set to change in 2013 in terms of their overall size.
Appreciate how IT budgets are allocated across the core elements of IT spend, including hardware, software, services, communications and consulting.
Learn how IT Euros are being spent in areas such as the data centre, applications, IT management and the network.
Establish how IT staff are typically allocated within German organizations
Gain insight into with whom German enterprises plan to spend their ICT Euros.
Key Market Issues
X% of German enterprises expect their IT spending to either remain flat or increase in 2013, indicating a moderately positive outlook for German IT spending.
The X% decline across various categories such as data centres and applications is the result of the economic situation which is affecting new projects and the expansion plans of enterprises across Germany.
Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and marketing automation solutions are expected to become more popular in light of the tight business conditions, given their potential to enhance customer satisfaction and drive additional sales.
