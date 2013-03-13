Fast Market Research recommends "ICT budget and staffing trends in Russia - Enterprise ICT investment plans to 2013" from Kable Market Intelligence, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2013 -- This report presents the findings from a survey of 175 Russian enterprises regarding their Information and Communication Technology (ICT) budgets and staff allocation. The survey investigates how Russian enterprises currently allocate their ICT budgets across the core areas of enterprise ICT spend, namely hardware, software, IT services, communications and consulting.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
In order to provide a depth of insight into ICT vendors' and service providers' potential customers
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Russian enterprises are looking forward to increasing their ICT spending, or at least maintain it at 2012 levels in 2013.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Aided by a stable economic climate, public sector organizations and government agencies are driving the demand for ICT products and services.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
Kable Global ICT Intelligence has invested significant resources in order to interview CIOs and IT managers about their IT Budgets. Very few IT analyst houses will have interviewed 170+ ICT decision makers in the Russian market in H2 2012.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Features and Benefits
Understand how ICT budgets are set to change in 2013 in terms of their overall size.
Appreciate how IT budgets are allocated across the core elements of IT spend, including hardware, software, services, communications and consulting.
Learn how IT Roubles are being spent in areas such as the data centre, applications, IT management and the network.
Establish how IT staff are typically allocated within Russian organizations.
Gain insight into with whom Russian enterprises plan to spend their ICT Roubles.
Key Market Issues
Enterprise IT spending is anticipated to follow an upward trend driven by demand from small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises alike.
Buoyed by strong local demand Russian businesses are expected to increase their core ICT spending, or at least maintain it at the same levels in 2013.
Russian respondents anticipate that X% of their IT spending in 2013 will be on hardware, software, and communications combined, which is mostly similar to their spending in 2012.
As enterprises look towards hosted data centres and cloud infrastructures as a measure of cost reduction, there is huge scope for technology providers operating in the hosted data centre services, communications and application development domains.
Kable's recent survey shows that the largest proportion of IT staff members has been resourced on applications and IT infrastructure, as Russian enterprises are focused on the smooth and effective running of their business critical applications.
Key Highlights
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Business research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- ICT budget and staffing trends in Mexico - Enterprise ICT investment plans to 2013
- ICT budget and staffing trends in Germany - Enterprise ICT investment plans to 2013
- ICT budget and staffing trends in the UK - Enterprise ICT investment plans to 2013
- ICT budget and staffing trends in India - Enterprise ICT investment plans to 2013
- ICT budget and staffing trends in the US - Enterprise ICT investment plans to 2013
- ICT budget and staffing trends in Canada - Enterprise ICT investment plans to 2013
- ICT procurement trends in India - Enterprise ICT investment plans to 2013
- ICT procurement trends in Mexico - Enterprise ICT investment plans to 2013
- ICT procurement trends in the US - Enterprise ICT investment plans to 2013
- ICT procurement trends in Canada - Enterprise ICT investment plans to 2013