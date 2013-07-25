New Software market report from Kable Market Intelligence: "ICT budget forecasts in Small Finnish Manufacturers - Estimated ICT budget breakdowns in 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- This report illustrates how Kable expects Small Finnish Manufacturers to allocate their ICT budgets across the core areas of enterprise ICT spend, namely hardware, software, IT services, telecommunications and consulting.
Summary
Why was the report written?
This report presents the output from Kable's ICT spend prediction statistical model, a log-linear regression model that provides ICT spending predictions based on a company's demographic profile. The statistical model has been developed using an extensive collection of survey and interview data that Kable has conducted with ICT decision makers on their ICT spending, as well as the insight of our analyst team.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The predictions were formulated in November 2012 following a large survey of ICT decision makers. Estimated trends in ICT spending have been identified through to the end of 2013 following feedback from respondents on their forthcoming investment plans.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
Understand how the Small Finnish Manufacturers are allocating their external ICT budgets.
Gain a view as to how Small Finnish Manufacturers ICT budgets are being allocated by IT function.
Understand how Small Finnish Manufacturers ICT budgets are being allocated across internal and external entities.
Get a detailed breakdown of Small Finnish Manufacturers estimated budget allocation within each of the core areas of ICT spend (hardware, software, IT Services, telecommunications and consulting).
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Software research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- ICT budget forecasts in Small Finnish Energy Companies - Estimated ICT budget breakdowns in 2013
- ICT budget forecasts in Small Finnish Pharmaceutical Companies - Estimated ICT budget breakdowns in 2013
- ICT budget forecasts in Large Finnish Manufacturers - Estimated ICT budget breakdowns in 2013
- ICT budget forecasts in Small Finnish Media Companies - Estimated ICT budget breakdowns in 2013
- ICT budget forecasts in Small Norwegian Manufacturers - Estimated ICT budget breakdowns in 2013
- ICT budget forecasts in Small Danish Manufacturers - Estimated ICT budget breakdowns in 2013
- ICT budget forecasts in Small Swiss Manufacturers - Estimated ICT budget breakdowns in 2013
- ICT budget forecasts in Small Finnish Insurers - Estimated ICT budget breakdowns in 2013
- ICT budget forecasts in Small Finnish Utilities - Estimated ICT budget breakdowns in 2013
- ICT budget forecasts in Small Italian Manufacturers - Estimated ICT budget breakdowns in 2013