New Market Research Report: ICT Priorities in Mexico - Enterprise ICT Investment Plans to 2013

Fast Market Research recommends "ICT Priorities in Mexico - Enterprise ICT investment plans to 2013" from Kable Market Intelligence, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2013 -- This report presents the findings from a survey of 119 Mexican enterprises regarding their Information and Communication Technology (ICT) investment priorities. The survey investigates the core technologies which Mexican enterprises are investing in, including the likes of enterprise applications, security, mobility, communications and collaboration, and Cloud Computing.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
In order to provide deeper insights into Mexican enterprises' ICT investment priorities and strategic objectives.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Mexican enterprises are still improving their core business operations with IT implementations which is evident from Kable's survey where enterprises' spending is mainly focused on IT systems management, enterprise applications and security. New and advanced technologies such as mobility and cloud computing are also slowly gaining traction among Mexican enterprises.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
The demand for cloud technologies is fuelled by factors such as reducing the cost of managing and maintaining IT systems, improving business agility and datacentre consolidation.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
Kable Global ICT Intelligence has invested significant resources in order to interview CIOs and IT managers about their IT investment priorities. Very few IT analyst houses will have interviewed 110+ ICT decision makers in the Mexican market in H2 2012.
Key Features and Benefits
Recognize Mexican enterprises' strategic objectives with regards to their ICT investments.
Identify Mexican enterprises' investment priorities based on their budget allocations across core technology categories such as enterprise applications, security, mobility, communications and collaboration, and Cloud Computing, etc.
Learn about the drivers that are influencing Mexican enterprises' investments in each technology category.
Establish how Mexican enterprises' IT budgets are currently allocated across various segments within a technology category.
Gain insight into how Mexican enterprises plan to change their IT budget allocations across various segments within a technology category.
Key Market Issues
Increasing incidents of data loss and network intrusions are driving the demand for security technologies such as Identity and Access Management (IAM), Database security and End-point security which is evident from the survey where the majority X% of Mexican enterprises have already made investments in these technologies.
Mexican enterprises are expecting increasing investments in CRM and customer lifecycle management solutions in the next twenty-four months indicating that indicating their increasing customer focus and intentions to understand customer needs and preferences.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Business research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- ICT Priorities in the US - Enterprise ICT investment plans to 2013
- ICT Priorities in Canada - Enterprise ICT investment plans to 2013
- ICT Priorities in Germany - Enterprise ICT investment plans to 2013
- ICT Priorities in India - Enterprise ICT investment plans to 2013
- ICT procurement trends in India - Enterprise ICT investment plans to 2013
- ICT procurement trends in Mexico - Enterprise ICT investment plans to 2013
- ICT procurement trends in the US - Enterprise ICT investment plans to 2013
- ICT procurement trends in Canada - Enterprise ICT investment plans to 2013
- ICT procurement trends in Germany - Enterprise ICT investment plans to 2013
- ICT budget and staffing trends in Mexico - Enterprise ICT investment plans to 2013