Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2013 -- This report presents the findings from a survey of 85 Australian enterprises regarding their approach to Information and Communication Technology (ICT) procurement. The survey investigates the way that Australian enterprises like to purchase technology, as well as the major IT and business objectives influencing their IT investment strategies.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
To highlight the criteria on which Australian enterprises select their ICT providers as well as the roles which have influence while making ICT purchasing decisions.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Australian enterprises are expecting growth in their ICT spending in 2013 and their preference towards hosted services is also gaining traction.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Kable believes that the acceptance of hosted services amongst Australian enterprises is expected to grow as hosting delivers significant cost savings.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
Kable Global ICT Intelligence has invested significant resources in order to interview CIOs and IT managers about their ICT Procurement. Very few IT analyst houses will have interviewed 80+ ICT decision makers in the Australian market in H2 2012.
Key Features and Benefits
Provides insights into Australian enterprises' preferred buying approaches.
Comprehend the business objectives that Australian enterprises are looking to achieve through their IT investment strategy.
Appreciate the IT objectives that Australian enterprises are looking to achieve through their IT investment strategy.
Understand the factors that are influencing Australian enterprises' decision to select an ICT provider.
Understand which organizational roles influence ICT purchasing decisions and signing off budgets.
Key Market Issues
Most Australian enterprises prefer to buy technologies direct from suppliers and then deploy them on site rather than hosted, primarily because of the confidentiality of the data or legacy systems already in place.
Kable believes that the improving economic conditions will have a positive effect on the Australian ICT market, which will be primarily driven by upcoming government contracts and regulatory requirements in the financial services sector.
The use of IT to support revenue growth is currently rated at the lower end of the IT objective list with an average rating of X on the scale of 1 to 4.
