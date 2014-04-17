Recently published research from Markets and Markets, "Image Recognition Market - Worldwide Market Forecast (2014-2019)", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- Image Recognition Market [Method (OCR, Object, Pattern Matching, Barcode/ QR, Facial), Application (Security & Surveillance, Quality Control & Inventory Management, Advertising, Scanning & Imaging, m-Commerce)] - Worldwide Market Forecast (2014-2019)
In the era of fast moving technology transitions where visual content is continuously replacing the conventional textual solutions, technologies such as image recognition and 3D object and facial recognition are building a sound foundation for providing top-notch solutions in areas such as infrastructure security and surveillance, automotive safety, automatic driving and parking assistance, forensics and police investigations, social media, biometric scanning equipment for medical sciences, security purposes, and m-commerce.
Image recognition is being applied in almost every field in today's world. It is just in the introduction phase of various industry applications. The technologies in which image recognition is being used include Augmented Reality (AR), visual search, virtual reality, big data, and mobile applications. Major companies providing image recognition solutions and services are Hitachi, Amazon, Honeywell, iTraff Technologies, LTU Technologies, NEC, Panasonic, Qualcomm Inc., and Toshiba.
The image recognition market research report analyzes global adoption trends, future growth potential, key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and best practices in this market. The report also analyzes market sizes and revenue forecasts across different geographies as well as industry verticals.
Related Reports:
1. Facial Recognition Market [Emotion; Thermal; Mobile; Forensic; 2D; 3D; Cloud-based Facial Recognition]: Global Advancements, Emerging Applications, Business Models, and Worldwide Market Forecasts and Analysis (2013-2018) http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/facial-recognition-market-995.html
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