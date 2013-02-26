New Market Research Report: Immunetics, Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis

Recently published research from GlobalData, "Immunetics, Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2013 -- Immunetics Inc. (Immunetics) offers assay technology for blood screening and infectious disease diagnosis. It is one of the leading innovator of tests for bacterial, viral, and parasitic diseases. It produces and markets a wide range of infectious disease assay kits and instruments. Immunetics has issued patents on its BacTx test for bacterial contamination of platelets. The BacTx Test provides a fast and sensitive method of detection of bacterial contamination in platelets. The system automatically monitors each sample and validates the presence of bacteria above the detection threshold. Also, the company develops and markets various FDA-cleared products, including a test for Lyme disease. It is also working on new tests for Babesiosis and Chagas disease, for emerging risks to the blood supply. Some of its innovations include C6 peptide Lyme ELISA, Miniblotter, Anthrax QuickELISA, Cell Adhesion Flow Chamber and QualiCode. The company markets its products across the world through distributors. Immunetics is headquartered in Boston.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Immunetics, Inc. portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
