New Market Research Report: Incontinence in Slovakia

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- The market for prescription-free incontinence products is relatively small, and distribution of these products is strongly centralised. Since the majority of products are sold on prescription, the remaining share of incontinent products are sold mainly via health and beauty retailers, meaning pharmacies. Although their share is slowly declining, is still stood at almost 97% at the end of the review period. Due to the fact that consumers are still fearing purchasing these products in public, the...
Euromonitor International's Incontinence in Slovakia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Light Incontinence, Moderate/Heavy Incontinence.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Incontinence market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Incontinence in Italy
- Incontinence in Germany
- Incontinence in Japan
- Incontinence in Guatemala
- Incontinence in Belarus
- Incontinence in France
- Incontinence in Switzerland
- Incontinence in Norway
- Incontinence in Georgia
- Incontinence in Thailand